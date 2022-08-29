This Beauty Editor-Approved Skincare Line Is Having a Huge Sale Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Celebrity esthetician and skincare expert Renée Rouleau launched her eponymous skincare brand 26 years ago this year. Rouleau’s impressive client roster includes the likes of countless A-listers with envy-inducing complexions, including Lili Reinhart, Sofia Vergara, and Madeline Petsch. Star-studded clientele aside, I don’t know a single beauty editor that doesn’t swear by at least one of Rouleau’s skincare products—though her beloved Triple Berry Smoothing Peel (sorry, it’s currently out of stock!) is a common callout.

Renée Rouleau’s clinical-forward skincare line is rooted in her philosophy that one size does not fit all when it comes to skin. In fact, Rouleau was one of the first brands to emphasize semi-customized routines and formulas tailored for specific types (nine, to be exact!)—especially those with acne-prone and sensitive skin. Even those of us who aren’t lucky enough to get an IRL consultation with the “complexion coach,” her website features an in-depth quiz to help shoppers find out their skin type and discover the best formulas to address their concerns without causing irritation or compromising the skin barrier.

The industry veteran has been in the game for 30+ years (which is hard to believe given her insanely youthful complexion) and her skincare line turned 26 this year. To celebrate, the brand is holding its annual Anniversary sale, which means shoppers can score 25 percent off sitewide. Unfortunately, the sale ends on August 30, so if you want to find out what all the fuss is about without paying full price (and trust me, you do), you’re going to want to act fast. To score 25 percent off, just add items to your cart—the code HBDRenee2022 will be automatically applied at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of my personal favorite and customer-favorite Renée Rouleau products.

Skin Correcting Serum Down from $47.50 This best-selling acne-prevention serum targets breakouts and texture sans irritation and dehydration. “I love this product - shockingly, it seems to help my cystic acne more than anything else,” one reviewer who called the serum a “holy grail,” wrote. Buy at Renée Rouleau $ 35 Free Shipping

Rapid Response Detox Max Down from $65.50 Renée Rouleau is the queen of masks, in my book—and I’m not usually a mask girl. This decongesting and pore-cleaning detox mask is basically the next best thing to in-office extractions. “I always have this mask on hand. I LOVE that it targets acne while being a moisturizing lightweight gel, instead of the ubiquitous drying clay that offends my oily skin into overproducing sebum,” one shopper said in her five-star review. Buy at Renée Rouleau $ 49 Free Shipping

Redness Care Firming Serum Down from $45.50 For reactive and sensitive skin types, this redness-reducing and firming serum is a game-changer. I love to use this formula when I‘m using prescription retinoids to counteract the irritation and side effects, but shoppers also love it for rosacea. “I have tried for years to find something to reduce redness and inflammation of my pores due to rosacea, and even the prescription creams didn't work. I used the Renee Rouleau products for skin type #5 for only a month and saw dramatic reduction in redness and clogged pores,” one reviewer wrote. Buy at Renée Rouleau $ 34 Free Shipping

Glow Enhancing Creme Down from $69.50 Infused with dullness-reducing ingredients like vitamin C and rose hip oil, this luxurious cream gives the skin a healthy glow instantly while targeting tone and sun damage with continuous use. “I have horribly dry skin but any moisturizer I've ever used has left me greasy with breakouts around my jaw line. I've tried so many high end lines with no luck. I had resigned myself to just having dry tight skin....until now. My skin drinks this stuff in and feels like a dream,” one shopper said. Buy at Renée Rouleau $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anti-Bump Solution Down from $49.50 The cult-favorite Anti-Bump Solution (formerly called Anti-Cyst Solution) has amassed a fan following for a reason—it works fast and does so without damaging your skin. “Been using this for YEARS and it’s a miracle. The whole family uses it. My husband even has me ordering it for him. We get these deep underground zits in my whole family and this is a miracle worker,” one five-star reviewer said. Buy at Renée Rouleau $ 37

