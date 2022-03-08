Renée Zellweger Will Trade a Fat Suit for a Flight Suit in Peacock’s New WWII Drama

It’s all coming up Renée! On the same day her scripted true crime series The Thing About Pam premieres on Peacock, it was announced that Renée Zellweger will star in another show for NBCUniversal. Peacock is currently developing a World War II drama titled Avenger Field, in which Zellweger will play the lead role.

From MGM Television, Avenger Field will center on an all-female U.S. Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots). Zellweger is swapping her Thing About Pam fat suit for a flight suit to play real-life WASP founder Jacqueline Cochran. A record-breaking aviator, Cochran was the first woman to break the sound barrier in 1953.

Touted in the logline as a project “in the vein of Hidden Figures,” Avenger Field is penned by showrunner Felicia D. Henderson. Susanna White, who has worked on episodes of Billions, Masters of Sex, and Boardwalk Empire, will be sitting in the director’s chair. Both women are also executive producing, along with Zellweger and her Big Picture Co. partner Carmella Casinelli.

Zellweger is experiencing something of a professional hot streak. In February 2020 (which may as well have been 100 years ago, but whatever), the Bridget Jones’s Diary star won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her stunning performance as Judy Garland in Judy.

Now, she is headlining two major drama series for NBCUniversal, not to mention she is happily (and randomly) in a relationship with English television host Ant Anstead. What more is there to say, except that we love this for her and we can get behind any project that keeps Renée Zellweger on our TV screens.