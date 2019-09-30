Rep. Christopher Collins (R-NY) will change his not-guilty plea on criminal charges of insider trading, according to court papers. Collins is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors charged him in 2018 with illegally trading on material non-public information on a pharmaceutical company.

It is unclear if Collins plans to plead guilty and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Collins allegedly told his son to dump stock in Innate Immunotheraputics after learning the Australian company’s only drug failed a clinical trial—information that was not yet public. Collins’s son, Cameron, and his father-in-law were also charged with insider trading for allegedly dumping Innate stock on the congressman’s tip.

The congressman was narrowly reelected to a fourth term last year after promising to fight the charges in court. Earlier this month, he lost several important pre-trial motions, including an attempt to use the Constitution’s protection of “speech and debate” by members of Congress to cover the alleged insider trading conversations.

Collins, a Buffalo-area millionaire, was deeply involved in Innate for years, sitting on its board of directors and owning several million shares of stock. Collins and his family and associates at one point owned almost one-third of the company, as The Daily Beast previously reported.

Collins participated in the company’s initial-public offering in Australia—a Daily Beast revelation that led Congress to close an loophole allowing lawmakers to be involved in foreign IPOs. He also promoted legislation that could have benefitted Innate’s U.S. prospects, as The Daily Beast previously reported.

The non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics in 2017 found evidence Collins violated House rules and federal law by sharing material non-public information with members of Congress and using his office to advance Innate’s interests, such as asking an employee of the National Institutes for Health to meet Innate employees about drug trials.

OCE recommended Collins be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, but the committee said this spring it would not begin investigating until Collins’s criminal trial would be concluded.