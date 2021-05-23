Rep. Eric Swalwell: GOP Is Turning Their Back on Cops

The so-called party of law and order isn’t really living up to its name right now.

As most Republicans scoff at the Democrats’ pleas for a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, the rest of us are scratching our heads, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

When you think of the GOP, you think of “a party that can both hold the cops accountable when they make mistakes and put reforms in place, but also a party that can stand by them when they act honorably,” but in this case, “just completely blowing it” when it comes to “standing up for the cops that protected them” Swalwell tells host Molly-Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal.