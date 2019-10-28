Why Aren’t Women’s Groups Talking About Katie Hill’s Resignation?

The resignation of Rep. Katie Hill was the talk of Capitol Hill this weekend, but you wouldn’t know it from the glaring lack of public statements by women’s rights groups or Hill’s fellow Democrats. Even two years after the explosion of the #MeToo movement, Hill’s unique case proved too complicated for many anti-harassment advocates to address.

Hill—one of a record number of women elected to Congress in 2018, and the first openly bisexual representative in history—resigned her seat Sunday after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into allegations that she had an affair with a congressional staffer. Hill has denied that but admits to engaging in a three-person relationship with a campaign staffer and her then-husband.

Hill claims the ex-husband was involved in publishing nude photos of her in conservative news outlet RedState, complicating what could have been a straightforward story about an elected official’s alleged abuse of power. Some women’s rights advocates said the leak and publication of the photos amounted to revenge porn, the distribution of someone’s nude images without their consent.

Hill also leaned in to this narrative on Sunday, vowing to pursue “all of our legal options” against those who had “weaponized” her personal images.

“Those of you who know me personally know that I’m a fighter,” Hill wrote in a letter. “Now, my fight is going to be to defeat this type of exploitation that so many women are victims to and which will keep countless women and girls from running for office or entering public light.”

A chorus of voices on social media protested Hill’s resignation, with many suggesting she was being held to an unfair standard because she is a woman or because she is bisexual. Some pointed to Rep. Duncan Hunter, who was indicted for misappropriation of campaign funds— allegedly to finance affairs with two Republican congressional staffers. Hunter has not resigned.

Others pointed to President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 20 women.

“Donald Trump has sexually harassed or assaulted dozens of women,” tweeted Jenna Lowenstein, deputy campaign manager for Cory Booker’s campaign. “Katie Hill had, as far as we know, some consensual relationships and an ex with an affinity for revenge porn. Don't let anyone tell you men and women are held to the same standards.”

Others compared Hill’s resignation to that of Al Franken, the Democratic senator who resigned last year over allegations of sexual misconduct. Some said the allegations—groping in Franken’s case, and what appeared to be a consensual relationship in Hill’s—were insufficient to warrant resignation. (“The injustice here is so over the top,” tweeted Shaunna Thomas, founder of women’s rights group UltraViolet.)

Even some Republicans jumped to Hill’s defense. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Ethics Committee’s investigation “absurd” and suggested that the only person with a complaint was the congresswoman’s “soon-to-be ex.” Heather Nauert, a former state department spokesperson and current White House staffer, said that Hill would not have resigned if she were a man.

“I appreciated her willingness to reach out to both parties to discuss/debate policies,” Nauert added.

Many of Hill’s fellow Democrats, however, were silent on the issue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a short statement acknowledging Hill’s “great contribution to the Freshman Class” but adding that the congresswoman’s “errors in judgement” that made her continued service “untenable.” None of the women in Hill’s notoriously Twitter-friendly freshman class spoke out publicly.

One Democratic staffer attributed the silence to lawmakers’ indecision around the issue, telling The Daily Beast that the addition of the revenge porn angle “makes it, for lack of a better term, messy.”

“ It comes from an inability to say that someone can be hurt and can also hurt others. Someone can victimized and also be a victim. ” — Carly Mee, SurvJustice

Carly Mee, a senior staff attorney for the victim’s rights organization SurvJustice, said women’s rights groups faced the same challenge.

“The hesitation is that in my opinion, is the nuance that she both was wronged and did something wrong,” Mee told The Daily Beast. “It comes from an inability to say that someone can be hurt and can also hurt others. Someone can victimized and also be a victim.”

“We like to think of that as really black and white—you're a victim or you’re a perpetrator,” she added. “And it’s uncomfortable to say you can be both.”

Mee compared the discussion to that around Asia Argento, the Weinstein accuser who was subsequently accused of sexually assaulting a teenager. She said many anti-rape advocates were slient about the later accusations at the time, because they simply “didn’t know what to do about it.”

But in order for the #MeToo movement to move forward, Mee said, advocates need to learn how to address these multifaceted issues.

“We just have to be consistent and not remain silent, because part of changing the culture around this is acknowledging the complexity around it,” she said. “It’s a very common thing for there to be overlap, and we do a disservice to this work if we don't acknowledge that.”