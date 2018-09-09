CBS CEO and chairman Leslie Moonves, one of the most powerful men in media over the past two decades, appears to have reached deal to step down from the company within the next 24 hours after six additional women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct Sunday.

Citing unnamed sources at the network, both CNN and Variety reported Moonves' imminent departure on Sunday afternoon. The network is expected to officially announce the move on Monday morning. Reports of Moonves' exit from the company he has helped to lead for nearly two decades comes just hours after The New Yorker published new sexual misconduct allegations from six additional women.

The new accusers—which bring the total tally to 12—told The New Yorker of far more serious allegations than those first made against the longtime executive in July. Describing incidents that allegedly occurred between the 1980s and early 2000s, the six women detailed episodes of physical violence, intimidation, and forced oral sex. Several of the women also said Moonves set out to destroy their careers when they rebuffed his advances.

Veteran TV executive Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb reportedly filed a criminal complaint against Moonves in Los Angeles last year, accusing him of physically restraining her and forcing her to give him oral sex. Describing her 1986 encounter with Moonves to The New Yorker, Golden-Gottlieb said she’d agreed to go out with him only to lunch, but he surprised her by taking her to a secluded area where she says, he “grabbed my head and he took it all the way down onto his penis, and pushed his penis into my mouth.”

Golden-Gottlieb didn’t report it at the time, she said, because she knew he was “the new golden boy” at the Lorimar-Telepictures production company where the two worked together. Golden-Gottlieb said Moonves “absolutely ruined” her career when she rejected him years later.

Prosecutors reportedly found Golden-Gottlieb’s allegations to be credible, but declined to press charges because the statute of limitations had expired. Several other women described similar incidents of unwanted touching, forced oral sex, and aggressive behavior.

The latest allegations came as Moonves was said to be negotiating an exit package with CBS that could see him leave the company with millions of dollars—a fact which frustrated some of his alleged victims.

Jessica Pallingston, a writer who told The New Yorker that Moonves coerced her into oral sex in the 1990s, called the settlement “completely disgusting.” “He should take all that money and give it to an organization that helps survivors of sexual abuse,” she told the publication.

Sources at CBS cited by CNN on Sunday said Moonves would still get a “corporate settlement” when he departs, but it wasn't immediately clear what the terms would be.

Moonves, for his part, denied the latest allegations just hours before news of his departure broke on Sunday, admitting to “consensual relations” with three of the women but argued that the “disturbing accusations” in the report are part of a smear campaign.

Time’s Up, the movement against sexual harassment set up in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, has called on CBS to provide complete transparency in its investigation of Moonves. “CBS, as you sit in a room debating next steps to rectify the damage done, remember that the world is watching,” the organization said in a statement Sunday.