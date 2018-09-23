New Kavanaugh Accuser Alleges Sexual Misconduct at Yale Party

Senate Democrats are probing a new sexual-misconduct allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, The New Yorker reports.

The alleged incident occurred while Kavanaugh was a freshman at Yale University, and it is reportedly being investigated by at least two Democratic offices on Capitol Hill. Republican staffers were reportedly made aware of the allegation last week.

“This is another serious, credible, and disturbing allegation against Brett Kavanagh. It should be fully investigated,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told the publication.

The woman, 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez, alleges that Kavanaugh “thrust his penis in her face” during a party. She said she pushed him away after his penis touched her. She claimed Kavanaugh was laughing, adding: “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

Ramirez was initially reluctant to go public, she says, citing gaps in her memory due to the fact that she was inebriated that night. But according to The New Yorker, she spent six days “carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney” and eventually felt comfortable with coming forward. Now she wants the FBI to investigate the alleged incident.

“I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married,” Ramirez said. “I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.”

Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” he said in a statement. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations.”

The White House is standing by Kavanaugh, as he prepares to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about a separate allegation of sexual assault.

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” said spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. “This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

The New Yorker spoke with one of Ramirez’s classmates, who preferred not to be identified and said he was “100 percent sure” that another student informed him of the alleged incident shortly afterward, and that the other student named Kavanaugh as the individual who exposed himself to Ramirez. “I’ve known this all along,” the classmate said. “It’s been on my mind all these years when his name came up. It was a big deal.”

But two male classmates identified by Ramirez as having “egged on” Kavanaugh said they have no memory of the party in question.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels, wrote on Twitter on Sunday night that he represents “a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” the man who was allegedly present during an incident detailed by Christine Blasey Ford. Avenatti later said Ramirez is not his client.

Ford, who is also testifying before the judiciary committee on Thursday, alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her down and tried to take her clothes off during a party while they were in high school.

Later Sunday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the judiciary committee, called for “an immediate postponement of any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.” She also said the FBI should look into Ramirez’s allegations.

“Should the White House continue to refuse to direct the FBI to do its job, the Committee must subpoena all relevant witnesses,” Feinstein wrote to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chairman of the committee. “It is time to set politics aside. We must ensure that a thorough and fair investigation is conducted before moving forward.”