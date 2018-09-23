Report: Kavanaugh Plans to Use High School Calendars to Dispute Ford's Allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plans to use calendars from the summer of 1982 to push back against Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her, according to The New York Times. The calendars reportedly do not show a party “consistent with” Ford’s description, the Times reports. The submission of those calendars to the Senate Judiciary Committee is part of an effort on the part of Kavanaugh and his team to show that there is no corroboration for Ford’s account. According to the Times, the calendars show that Kavanaugh was at the beach or out of town with his parents for most of that summer, save for basketball games and college interviews, among other activities. Both Kavanaugh and Ford will testify before the judiciary committee on Thursday.