Report: Kendall Jenner 'Rips Caitlyn' For 'Turning Back' on Family

There have long been reports and rumors of tension between Caitlyn Jenner and her kids with Kris Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall.

Earlier this year, Caitlyn herself said, without referring specifically to her Kardashian-blood kids, that she doesn't see much of her family, saying, “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

And although Caitlyn was invited to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash last month—an invite that caught some Kardashian analysts by surprise and was interpreted as a mellowing of the relationship—now comes a report that Kendall Jenner was reportedly seen “ripping Caitlyn a new one” during a tense argument at Nobu Malibu.

The allegation, which has been denied by Kendall’s people, is reported by Page Six today.

“They were arguing,” reports a source. “It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her.”

A rep for Kendall contacted by Page Six denied reports of the row, saying, “This is absolutely untrue.”

Kendall was known to be angered by Caitlyn’s autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, and was publicly seen getting irate about the contents of the book in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Although Caitlyn's biological children (Kylie and Kendall) have maintained contact with Caitlyn, her high profile former stepchildren Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all cut relations with her after the memoir was published as they were angered by criticisms in it of their mother, Kris.