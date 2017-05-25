Report: Manafort Still Advising Trump Team During FBI Probe

Even after the FBI began probing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s ties to Russia, he continued to advise the president's team on the scandal, Politico reported Thursday morning. Manafort reportedly called Reince Priebus, Trump’s chief of staff, to push back against the controversy after memos written by a former British spy regarding alleged ties with Russia were leaked. “On the day that the dossier came out in the press, Paul called Reince, as a responsible ally of the president would do, and said this story about me is garbage, and a bunch of the other stuff in there seems implausible,” said an unnamed source close to Manafort, according to Politico. Manafort was forced to resign from Trump’s campaign five months earlier, as his past work for Kremlin-aligned politicians came under fire.
