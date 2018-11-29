Cohen Pleads Guilty to Lying About Trump Tower Moscow Project

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is expected to plead guilty to charges that he lied during Congressional hearings into President Trump’s contacts with Russia, according to ABC News.

ABC reports that the Cohen has reached a plea deal on perjury charges with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office. Cohen has reportedly provided information—during 70 hours of testimony—about possible contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign, Trump’s former business dealings in Russia, as well as possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Cohen’s cooperation with the Mueller inquiry on potential Russian collusion is significant because it shows that Cohen has been spilling more information to the Mueller investigation than previously thought. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and bank fraud charges. In the course of his plea, Cohen implicated the president in a scheme to make illegal in-kind campaign contributions. They were in the form of hush money payments to buy the silence of alleged former mistresses Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal via David Pecker, the CEO of American Media and publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid.

The charges came after the Mueller inquiry had referred Cohen to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York for investigation—crucially they did not touch on the Russia inquiry.

The perjury charges Cohen now faces reportedly relate to his testimony about real estate projects made to the House intelligence committee in September 2017. In a statement before the committee, Cohen said the bid to build a Trump Tower in Moscow had failed shortly before the beginning of the 2016 Republican primaries. “This was solely a real estate deal and nothing more. I was doing my job,” he wrote and claimed that the project was “terminated in January of 2016.”

The failed Trump Tower deal has been much scrutinized as a possible connection between Trump and high level officials in Russia. Trump’s friend Felix Sater, a real estate developer once convicted in connection with a Russian mafia stock fraud, claimed that he had arranged funding for the project from VTB, a Russian bank sanctioned by the U.S. after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine—a claim VTB denied.

Sater told Buzzfeed in May that discussions about the Trump Tower project had not ended in January 2016 before the primaries began—as Cohen had testified—but continued throughout the primaries and into June of 2016, shortly before the Republican National Convention.