Newsweek’s Ex-Parent Company Charged With Defrauding Lenders: Report

Newsweek’s former parent company has been charged with defrauding lenders as part of an alleged $10 million scheme to help the struggling organization stay in business, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The indictment, which is the result of a more than year-long investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, alleges that top executives from IBT Media and Christian Media Corporation fabricated financial statements to secure about $10 million in loans.

Those funds, which were supposed to go toward expensive computer servers, were then laundered through corporate bank accounts and eventually used on operating expenses, prosecutors allege, according to the Journal.

While Newsweek is now a separate entity from IBT Media, the company owned the magazine during the time of the alleged fraud scheme, which prosecutors say ran from March 2015 until October 2016, the newspaper reports.

All told, IBT Media received more than $8.6 million, while Christian Media Corporation netted $1.5 million, according to the 10-count indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The indictment is a stunning development that follows months of turmoil at IBT Media, whose headquarters were raided in January by more than a dozen investigators from the New York district attorney’s office after authorities began investigating the company’s finances.

In February, several top staff members at Newsweek (which was previously owned by IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) were fired. The ousted staffers included editor in chief Bob Roe, executive editor Ken Li, and reporter Celeste Katz, who worked on stories about the raid and allegations that the company was buying traffic and engaging in advertising fraud.

Prosecutors are still looking into the allegations of ad fraud, according to the Journal.

The indictment lists IBT Media and its co-founder, Etienne Uzac, as defendants. The Christian Media Corporation and William Anderson, its former chief executive and publisher, are also named, along with a computer company called Oikos Networks, Inc.

They are reportedly scheduled to appear in Manhattan court on Thursday, where they’ll be arraigned on charges of money laundering, scheming to defraud, falsifying business records, and conspiracy.