Report: Priebus, McGahn Lawyer Up in Russia Probe

President Trump’s former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and White House counsel Donald McGahn have reportedly hired the same lawyer to represent them in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. William Burck, a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and a co-chair of the firm’s white-collar investigations, will be advising the pair, Law360 reports. The news comes after a report revealed that Mueller is seeking to interview six of Trump’s current and former aides, including Priebus and McGahn. McGahn will be questioned about his knowledge of Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May, while Priebus will face questions about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, according to Law360. Burck previously served as a White House deputy counsel and is a former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.
