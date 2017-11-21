Report: Seacrest Accuser Wanted $15m For Her Silence

The woman who has accused American Idol host Ryan Seacrest of sexually inappropriate behavior when she was his stylist a decade ago demanded a $15m pay off for her silence, a report by TMZ claims.

TMZ claims that the woman's lawyer had a meeting with Seacrest's attorney (with Seacrest on the phone) where the accuser's lawyer read aloud a press release that he said he would send to the media unless Seacrest met her financial demands.

The lawyer for the woman who is reportedly accusing Seacrest of ‘demeaning and sexually aggressive’ behavior has, however, denied making a $15m demand, according to TMZ.

Despite the attorney’s denials, TMZ reports that the woman’s legal team demanded the money and said that if Seacrest didn't pay up, they would publicize details of the allegation in the media.

TMZ suggests that, as the statute of limitations would have prevented her taking a civil or criminal case as the purported events took place a decade ago, “the only leverage in getting money would be making the allegations public and embarrassing him.”

The woman who worked as Seacrest's stylist—alleges Seacrest engaged in various forms of as-yet unspecified misconduct from 2007 to 2010.

Seacrest has adamantly denied the claims, calling them, “reckless allegations” and saying he would “cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result… I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

TMZ says that “sources familiar with the case” said the woman's lawyer “contacted Seacrest's attorney and first demanded $15 million and, when the lawyer was told to take a hike, later said somewhere in the seven figures would be acceptable.”

The lawyer for the accuser tells TMZ, his client "wanted an apology from Ryan and validation of what had happened and what she got was a complete rejection of the allegations and a request that she not go forward with an interview with NBC investigators," and denied making a $15 million demand.