Stolen Plane Takes Off From SeaTac Airport, Crashes After F-15s Chase

An airline employee stole an empty passenger plane at SeaTac International Airport, briefly grounding commercial planes and sending fighter jets scrambling, before crashing into an island on the Puget Sound on Friday night, officials said.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that the dramatic incident was not being investigated as an act of terrorism and authorities were treating it as the work of a man on a suicide mission.

"This is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the tweet said.

A Federal Aviation Administration official said the agency received a report that an airplane was taken from the airport Friday evening "without authorization" and crashed near Ketron Island.

Shortly after the as-yet-unidentified pilot took off with the jet around 8 p.m., Alaska Airlines Tweeted: “We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board.”

Multiple outlets reported that two F-15s were dispatched to intercept the plane and try and force the rogue pilot to land.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ali Flockervi confirmed to The Daily Beast that FAA called Sector Puget Sound to report that a plane had been taken from SeaTac. “There was a plane flying around Puget Sound,” she said. “Then... there was a large plume of smoke that may be related to the plane.” The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot rescue boat to the area.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that the plane crashed on Ketron Island.

According to The News Tribune, Ketron Island has only “20-some” residents. “It has no gas station, store, mail delivery or refuse pickup,” the paper reported in 2015. “The only public access to the island is via a four-times-daily Pierce County ferry from Steilacoom.”

“We were just cooking dinner and we heard an explosion and saw a bunch of military planes,” a resident of the island, who asked not to be identified, told The Daily Beast. “We thought it was some kind of test exercise and just dismissed it.”

Despite the crash, normal operations have since resumed at Sea-Tac, the airport said in a statement.