‘Potential Explosive Devices’ Sent to Obama, the Clintons, and CNN

U.S Secret Service agents intercepted potential explosive devices on Wednesday that were addressed to president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the agency confirmed.

As federal agents investigated the packages, authorities in New York dispatched bomb squads to the Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan, home to CNN’s headquarters, where the building was being evacuated. Senior law-enforcement officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that a suspicious device—described as a “pipe with wires”—was found in the mailroom.

A suspicious package addressed to to the Clinton’s suburban home in New York late Tuesday night and a separate parcel addressed to the Obama’s residence in Washington, D.C., were both intercepted Wednesday morning at designated checkpoints, authorities confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the package at the Time Warner Center was a real explosive device, or whether it was connected to the packages addressed to Clinton and Obama.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement on Wednesday, regarding the parcels sent to the former presidents’ homes. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The statement continued: “The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

Newcastle Police, who cover the hamlet of Chappaqua, where the Clintons reside, confirmed to The Daily Beast that they assisted FBI and Secret Service in investigating the suspicious package. And in a tweet on Wednesday morning, the New York branch of the FBI confirmed the existence of the package sent to the Clintons, but declined to provide further comment on the ongoing investigation.

At around 10:10 a.m., CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto interrupted a segment on the two bombs reportedly sent to the Democratic heavyweights because of “a fire alarm.”

“We’re going to jump in there is a fire alarm here we are. We are going to find out what the latest is here at CNN and we are going to be right back,” Harlow and Sciutto said.

After the commercial break, Sciutto and Harlow had evacuated, but continued to report on the incident from their cellphones on the street outside the office building while a fellow colleague anchored from Washington. They were accompanied on-air by several other CNN correspondents, who reported the situation in real-time from outside their headquarters.

CNN President Jeff Zucker, in an email to New York CNN employees, confirmed the Time Warner building “evacuated out of an abundance of caution, as a result of a suspicious package having been received in the mailroom.”

According reports out of Florida, the Sunrise Police Department confirmed that a building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an office has been evacuated due to a suspicious package that arrived by mail.

Wednesday’s bomb scares come just days after a suspicious device was found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ home in the same county as the Clintons’ home.

Adding to chaos, conflicting reports surfaced that authorities intercepted a package addressed to the White House at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, D.C. The Secret Service, however, issued a statement saying those reports were untrue.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

Donald Trump has been briefed on the packages and is taking the situation “extremely seriously,” a senior White House official told NBC News.

—Andrew Kirell contributed reporting.