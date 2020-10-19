Reproductive Rights Groups Go High-Tech With ‘Uber for Abortion’ and Encryption

The last few months of reproductive rights in America have looked like a cheap Handmaid’s Tale rip-off: a rushed nomination of a conservative judge to the Supreme Court; the president spreading lies about “late-term” abortions; and, in a cinematic flourish, the spread of a deadly pandemic that shuttered abortion clinics in multiple states.

But amid this reproductive dystopia, abortion-access organizations have quietly introduced modern solutions to an increasingly regressive present. Abortion funds—dozens of groups around the country that help people fund and access abortions—are rolling out programs and applications to make their work easier, even as politicians to try to make it harder.

From an Uber-style service to drive patients to their abortions to password-protected lockboxes of cash to help them pay for it, abortion rights advocates are paving the way for a high-tech abortion revolution.