Billionaire Ken Griffin Rips Ron DeSantis’ Campaign Strategy
Ron DeSantis’ struggle to attract deep-pocketed donors is playing out even in own state. On Monday, billionaire Ken Griffin told CNBC that the Florida governor’s feud with Disney over his highly controversial Don’t Say Gay bill “doesn’t reflect well on the ethos of Florida.” As for DeSantis’ presidential bid, Griffin said, “I don’t know his strategy.” The billionaire, who previously supported DeSantis, lamented the field of candidates in general, adding, “If I had my dream, we’d have a great Republican candidate in the primary who was younger, of a different generation, with a different tone for America. And we’d have a younger person on the Democratic side.”