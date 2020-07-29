Republican China Hawks Secretly Approaching Team Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is expanding its months of back-channel outreach to Republicans, with a new goal to hit President Donald Trump on one of his signature issues: China.

Team Biden has recently launched a new public effort to attack Trump on the trade deal he made with Chinese President Xi Jinping—a pact that the Democrats say fails to compel Beijing to buy significantly more American goods. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, hawkish Republican policy experts on China—people who, until recently, were in Trump’s greater orbit—are connecting with members of the Biden campaign.

While China has ramped up its agricultural purchases in recent weeks, trade data shows Beijing is still behind its commitments under the deal it signed with the Trump administration. Analysts say that while the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the flow of goods between the two countries, it does not fully explain the gap.