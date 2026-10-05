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Republican Senator Scrambles to Defuse Trump Tantrum

The GOP senator admitted Trump’s behavior might not have helped his case.

By Vic Verbalaitis

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy struggled to explain why Donald Trump decided to dox a Republican colleague.

While discussing the president’s ludicrous move to publicly post Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s phone number on Truth Social, Kennedy, 74, said on NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Trump, 80, “exists loudly” and can be “tempestuous.”

Sen. John Kennedy did not give reasoning as to why his office pushed for Paola Clouatre's release from ICE detention.

Kennedy said that Trump was his "friend" and that Cotton was a "rockstar senator."

Jonathan Bachman/Jonathan Bachman/ Getty Images

“He can go from zero to a-hole in about three seconds,” Kennedy told host Kristen Welker about Trump. “I don’t think he should have given out Tom’s cellphone number. I don’t think that’s going to help convince Tom.”

In a 315-word Truth Social temper tantrum on Saturday, Trump urged Arkansans to call Cotton, whom he called “a friend of mine,” on his personal cellphone about his refusal to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent.

“Call Tom on his cellphone,” Trump wrote, including the GOP senator’s phone number. “Tell Tom to, GET IT DONE! It will be appreciated by all.”

Donald Trump shares Tom Cotton's cell phone number on Truth Social.

Donald Trump shares Tom Cotton's cell phone number on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

Cotton’s phone was inundated with calls to the point that the Daily Beast couldn’t leave a voicemail when a reporter reached out for comment on Saturday.

The bill, which passed in the House in July but has since stalled in the Senate, has become one of the president’s latest fixations.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) looks on, as Senate Republican leaders hold a press conference following their weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Trump blasted out Sen. Tom Cotton's phone number to his more than 13 million Truth Social followers.

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Republicans in the Senate have to get moving on what I call the ‘No More Changing of Clocks Act,’ officially known as The Sunshine Protection Act, a ridiculous Clock changing process that takes place twice a year, costs our Country a fortune, is bad for Crime, stress on people, Sports, and just about everything else you can imagine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump has described the issue as a “very huge WIN” for the GOP ahead of next month’s midterm elections, which bode poorly for Republicans thanks to the president’s abysmal approval rating influenced by his costly war with Iran.

Screengrab of Trump’s Truth Social post.

Donald Trump appeared to send the post while traveling on Air Force One back to D.C. after campaigning in red states on Thursday.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

However, Cotton has made his stance on the subject quite clear, saying last year that the move would “make winter a dark and dismal time for millions of Americans.”

“Every now and then, there are disputes in Congress that have existential significance for the future of Western civilization,” Kennedy said. “Daylight saving time is not one of them.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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