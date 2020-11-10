Republicans Ask Supreme Court to Let Obamacare Bleed to Death

Last week, 75 million people voted for the candidate promising to preserve the Affordable Care Act, four million more than his opponent. But Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear a case to kill it.

It’s the third such case, in fact, brought by conservative activists hoping to win over five justices after failing to win over the American people.

On one level, what will happen in that case, California v. Texas, depends on key principles of legal philosophy and constitutional interpretation. On another, though, it depends on what kinds of judges the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority want to be: the principled kind, or the activist kind.