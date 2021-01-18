Republicans, Keep Dr. King’s Name Out of Your Mouths

MLK Day comes this year just as the nation prepares for a new (and better) president, and reckons with the violent threats of Trump and his white supremacist supporters to the transition of power. There are two quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a radical and transformational leader, that come to mind when thinking about the fight then and now for civil rights in a society that has remained stubborn to evolve:

“A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus” and, speaking of today’s GOP, “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

Incredibly, King’s messages of nonviolence and unity were invoked on the floor of Congress last week to defend the likes of white supremacist Donald Trump from his richly deserved second impeachment. “I’m asking my colleagues to remember the words of the legendary, the great leader in this country, Dr. Martin Luther King, who once said the time is always right to do what is right,” newly sworn-in Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace said, in her first time speaking on the House floor. “We need to recognize, number one, that our words have consequences. That there is violence on both sides of the aisle. We’ve contributed to it. We need to take responsibility for our words and our actions.”