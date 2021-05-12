Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages

As House Republicans met behind closed doors on Wednesday morning for a secret vote to oust Liz Cheney from their leadership, so they could “move on” from November 3 and especially Jan. 6, Republican Senators were seeking to derail a sweeping Democratic voting rights bill.

There is a common thread: In both cases, Republicans were following the wishes of Donald Trump.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realised how bad she is for the Republican Party,” he said after she was pushed out. And as Republican senators took pains not to tie the voting rights bill fight to Trump’s Yuge Lie about his election defeat, he blew that up with a statement saying new voting restrictions were needed “so we never again have an election rigged and stolen from us.”