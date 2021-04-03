Republicans Used to Love Infrastructure Week. Then Joe Biden Had One.

If March 2020 lasted for 396 days, then “Infrastructure Week” has lasted since the dawn of time.

Former President Donald Trump’s myriad trillion-dollar infrastructure plans began and ended in fits and starts for the nearly entirety of his presidency, usually ending when the president lost interest or got sidetracked by the latest scandal. The idea of “Infrastructure Week” eventually devolved into a running joke, a metonym for the administration’s chaotic mishandling of nearly every aspect of traditional governance.

With the introduction of a $2 trillion bill this week, however, President Joe Biden is hoping to finally change that.