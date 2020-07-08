Red State Voters Want Obamacare. Why Are Republicans Trying to Kill It?

Oklahoma is one of the reddest states in the country, yet it just voted for Medicaid expansion, a key element of Obamacare. Government may be broken, but democracy is making itself heard.

In just under 90 days, 313,000 Oklahomans, twice the number needed, signed petitions to gain a place on the ballot to approve extending health care through Medicaid to more than 200,000 low-income Oklahomans. It passed by a whisker—with 50.5 percent support.

Next up is Missouri, another red state, where voters head to the polls on Aug. 4 to decide for themselves whether they want health care for 230,000 uninsured people in their state despite the opposition of the state’s Republican politicians.