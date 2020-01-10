Republicans, You’re Reliving Your Craziest Iraq War Fantasies

Is it just me, or is some of the rhetoric being bandied about by Republicans reminiscent of the run-up to the Iraq war? You know, the post 9/11 era, when Americans who dared question even the strategy and tactics of war could be told, “You’re either with us, or against us...”

We see it when Lindsey Graham says that Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul are “empowering the enemy.” It’s evident when Nikki Haley suggests that Democrats are "mourning" the death of Qassem Soleimani—and when Rep. Doug Collins says Dems are “in love with terrorists.” And we see it when Liz Cheney says the War Powers Resolution dishonors every member of America’s armed forces. We see it when Lou Dobbs compares Mike Lee to Benedict Arnold. It’s almost like when Bob Novak and Pat Buchanan were labeled "unpatriotic conservatives.”

During the run-up to the war in Iraq, Republicans would have been better served by inviting more, not less, skepticism. Indeed, we would all have benefited from a little more scrutiny over questions like... I don't know... whether Iraq really had weapons of mass destruction.