Rethinking Traditional New England Clam Chowder with Scott Conant

Working as a line cook at the age of 15, one of the things Scott Conant learned how to make was clam chowder. His first restaurant job was at the now-shuttered Sea Loft in Waterbury, Connecticut, where the hearty New England dish was a staple on the menu.

“Simultaneously, I went to vocational school and that was one of the staple soups we needed to learn,” says Conant, now a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur and Food Network star. “And so that was kind of a formative soup for me because it was something that represented New England and it was also something that was really comforting, particularly around the cooler months.”

Despite now living in Scottsdale, Arizona, Conant says he wouldn’t turn down a bowl of classic chowder even when the temperature hits 100 degrees. Luckily, he has also come up with a few ingenious ways to modify this signature New England recipe into something a bit less rich. For one thing—clam chowder purists be warned—he omits dairy entirely.

“One of the challenges of clam chowder in general is all the dairy, so I wanted to lighten it up and utilize the potato puree as the textural profile,” says Conant. “This recipe is not as heavy, and, without sacrificing flavor, it meets all the hurdles of a chowder.”

His potato-based chowder (recipe below), is featured in his latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta, which was released a few weeks ago. The book takes new approaches to many of the Italian and New England dishes he grew up eating. “I relooked at these recipes through the skill of cooking at home,” he says. “I think there’s something to be said about a book that is ambitious in flavor, but simple in execution.”

Here are a few of the chef’s tips and tricks for making his potato-based clam chowder at home.

THE POTATOES

“Chowder is about texture and that delicious, deep clam flavor,” says Conant. That texture can easily be achieved using pureed red potatoes rather than the traditional cream (though he does still include the option to include a cup of scalded cream if you prefer your chowder ultra-creamy). “The whole point is that it looks exactly like a chowder—you just sacrifice some of the dairy and lighten it up with a potato puree instead.”

The potatoes are also boiled in the water used to cook the clams, which helps to impart even more of the shellfish’s flavor into the chowder.

THE CLAMS

Conant’s primary goal for his chowder is to showcase the main ingredient: the clams. He uses fresh clams (manila or littleneck), being sure to reserve the cooking liquid to use later in cooking the potatoes and adjusting the chowder’s consistency.

“The old chef trick is to put a ladle in [the chowder], look at the back of the ladle, and how that coats the ladle is how it’s going to coat your palate,” he says. And to thin out the consistency, he prefers to use the more flavorful cooking water instead of just hot water.

THE BACON

Another important aspect of Conant’s chowder recipe is the applewood-smoked bacon, which creates a complex baseline. He cooks it just enough to render the fat and give it a little bit of color. “You get that little whisper of smoke on the back end of the palate, which I think is really important for chowder,” he says.

To give the chowder an even smokier flavor (or if you want to avoid using shellfish), Conant also likes making this chowder with smoked fish in place of clams.

THE ENHANCEMENTS

Traditional New England clam chowder recipes often call for wine, but Conant skips it entirely, instead adding spices and extra celery and onions that he says add “a little backdrop of flavor” to the clams. In addition, Conant also adds diced purple Peruvian potatoes for color and texture.

“Keep it simple,” reminds Conant. “I try to add things that are going to enhance or add to the natural product. Those clam flavors are the flavors that I’m going for, so it’s really kind of doubling down on that with the celery seed and just a touch of crushed red pepper.”

Clam Chowder

Serves 8 to 10 (about 2 quarts)

INGREDIENTS

.25 cup Applewood-smoked bacon, diced

1 Tbsp Celery seed

3 cups White or yellow onions, finely diced

1.5 cup Celery, finely diced

2 tsp Kosher salt, plus additional to taste

Pinch crushed red pepper

.25 cup Extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to finish, if desired

5 Live manila or littleneck clams, soaked in water with a little vinegar to remove sand

3 pounds Red potatoes, peeled, two-thirds roughly chopped and one-third cut into quarter-inch dice

1 pound Peruvian potatoes (or other purple potatoes), peeled and cut into quarter-inch dice

1 quart Canned clam juice or fish stock

1 cup Scalded cream (optional)

.25 cup Fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

DIRECTIONS