w&p Porter Bowls and Mugs Will Change How You Look at Reusable Food and Drink Containers

Cut down on your single-use plastics and look good doing it with w&p’s Porter collection, a line of reusable bowls, mugs, and bottles that do more than your average Tupperware.

What makes the w&p Porter products different than your everyday reusable containers is just how good they look. They’re a sleek, minimalist package to put salads, sandwiches, and coffee into without looking like you’re hoarding leftovers. The pastel colors are soothing and the air-tight, silicone closures are a thing of beauty (in both functionality and aesthetics).

The $25 Plastic Porter Bowl comes in a multitude of colors, from a trendy coral red to a rich green. If you want a step up from the plastic, they offer a ceramic version with the same air-tight lid and anti-slip silicone wrap for $40. These bowls will change how you transport your food for the better because they easily fit in bags and even tipped on their side, won’t spill their contents thanks to the rigid plastic lid and silicone latch.

But it’s not just the bowls. The w&p Porter Ceramic Mug is the perfect thing to put coffee, tea, or wine in when you’re out and about. For $25, you get a mug that will elevate your drinking rituals, is dishwasher safe, and comes in muted colors that are pleasing to anyone (blush, charcoal, mint, cream, and slate).

The cocktail/wine glass and the bottle both have the same silicone sleeve but with the added upgrade of glass. These are what you want to keep on your desk or next to you by a fire.

The Porter products take boring, plastic containers to a place that will make you feel even better about bringing food with you.

