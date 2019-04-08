The Corkcicle Canteen Holds An Entire Bottle of Wine At The Ideal Temperature for Perfect Transport

When it comes to enjoying a glass of wine after work, I seldom remember that I most likely have a bottle of wine I had opened the last time I wanted to imbibe. It’s a complete waste of money and I’m working on it, okay? In the meantime, the Corkcicle Canteen helps me be a more responsible casual drinker.

The Canteen is technically a large water bottle, but it just so happens to perfectly fit an entire bottle of wine. Coincidence? I think not, my friend. After I open a bottle of wine and pour myself a glass, I dump the remainder of it into the Canteen, screw the top on, and pop it back in the fridge. It stays cold and fresh until I want to enjoy another glass (usually the following night, but sometimes longer).

It comes in a multitude of colors (mine is Gloss Turquoise) like a classic bar-style Brushed Steel, a color-blocked option called Modern Rose, and a marble-like Wood Snowdrift. It has completely changed how I drink and store wine, and it’s perfect for transporting said wine to an outdoor gathering where glass may not be welcomed (I took it white water rafting and camping and it was a hit). It’s lightweight but triple-insulated, so it’ll keep your wine chilled for up to 25 hours. The non-slip silicone bottom means you can put it down on plastic patio furniture by the pool without worrying about knocking it over. You can even get a cap for it that has a straw to sip easily with no judgment.

So, when it comes to keeping your wine at the perfect temp, skip the pretense and dump it into the Corkcicle Canteen and call it a day.

Other Insulated Bottles Perfect For Your Wine:

S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $38.45 on Amazon: S'well makes some really great water bottles, and their 25 oz version is no different, with the brand's classic bubble-bottom shape and triple-walled construction.

MIRA 25 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, $16.96 on Amazon: Want insulation on a budget? This under-$20 option from MIRA gives you multiple color options and a double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulation.

Thermo Tank Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $23.97 on Amazon: If you're all about utility, this double-walled bottle from Thermo Tank features a hidden layer of copper to protect your liquid even more.

