The Stemless Wine Glass I Drink All My Beverages From

Last week I brought a wine glass to my Saturday morning yoga class. No, I wasn’t getting an early start on boozy brunch; I was drinking coffee out of the Corkcicle stemless wine cup my mother-in-law bought me for Christmas.

I’m furiously exacting when it comes to the temperature of my beverages: hot liquids should be just shy of scalding; cold ones so icy they hurt my teeth if I gulp them too fast. But I also prefer to nurse all liquids, therefore making it nearly impossible to uphold my precise specifications throughout the entire imbibing experience. Corkcicle is the perfect solution. The 12oz stainless steel cup is triple-insulated to keep drinks at the desired temp for as long as possible (up to three hours for hot drinks, nine hours for cold).

Though this particular style is advertised as a wine cup, I’ve been drinking everything out of it for the past few weeks — coffee, water, mulled wine, non-mulled wine. It’s so effective at temperature regulating that I actually burned my tongue an hour or so after pouring my first cup of coffee because I expected the liquid to have cooled down more considerably than it had .

The Corkcicle wine cup is portable, with a “shatter-proof” and spill-resistant lid that is so secure it’s actually a little difficult to remove. It has flat side panels for easy grip and an anti-slip silicone bottom. Plus, the stainless steel interior doesn’t absorb the taste of whatever you’re drinking, so you can happily switch from morning espresso to evening cocktails to late-night herbal tea with just a quick rinse. It comes in a host of fun colors; I’m partial to the chic metallic copper.

While the cup isn’t microwavable (or dishwasher safe), that isn’t much of a drawback considering you’ll never have to reheat a beverage again.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.