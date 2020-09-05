This Was the Easiest Rug Shopping Experience I’ve Ever Had

As someone who loves shopping for furniture, there’s one category that has always proven to be the most difficult: rugs. While rugs are made to bring an entire room and space together, they tend to be the biggest strain on relationships when I’m shopping for one. That’s because shopping for rugs is just so damn hard. Not only do you have to factor in size and utilize all of your visualization skills, you also have to sift through hundreds, thousands of styles, determining which is perfect for your existing decor. This leads me to send friends and family hundreds of different rug options in a frantic, haphazard mess that never actually leads to my home being furnished. Thankfully, I recently discovered a new rug company that made shopping for my new rug easier than I ever thought possible.

Shopping for a rug on Revival Rugs is different from the start. The site is equipped with tools to actually help you find the perfect rug for your space. The styles are easily sortable, you can sort via collection, country, or style to pare down the 4,000 rugs into an actual, workable number. You can continue to filter from there by size, of which Revival Rugs provides thoughtful diagrams to help the visually impaired. You can even upload a picture of your own room (or use a stock photo on the site) and move the rug around the room, viewing it at different angles. This was the most helpful part of the shopping experience for me — rug purchasing feels like such a commitment, but actually getting to see it in my space first made all the difference. Finally, if you need even more help, you can get complimentary design help from a pro

Not only is the shopping experience exceptional, the rugs are too. I personally love their Elemental Collection which features plush modern designs like the Miran or the Rojda that act as statement pieces for each room. I went with the Rojda, and it came within a week of my order. It looked exactly like it did in the photos, but better yet, it felt softer than I could’ve imagined. Whatever rug you end up picking, you’ll be happy, and your friends won’t be annoyed at you for sending them a billion different rug options, either.

