Make Your Hair One Less Thing You Have To Worry About With This Possibly Magical Hair Dryer

I’ve always envied those who, armed with only a blowdryer and round brush, could give themselves a sleek blowout that lasted for days. Imagine styling your hair once – once! – and looking put together for the rest of the week. The logistics of wrapping hair around a brush with one hand while angling a stream of scalding air with the other always turned my very curly hair into a frizzy mop of fluff. If I didn’t go to a salon, I couldn’t get a blowout. End of story.

Enter the (likely literally) magic Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This hair dryer has given me the most low maintenance hair of my life. It’s a round brush smashed together with a hairdryer–the air blows out from between the bristles of its oval-shaped barrel. While a little bulky, it demands none of the same mix of dexterity and mathematical calculations of a traditional blowout. A blowout with this device takes about 20 minutes on my curly hair and lasts me four days – more, if shame didn’t compel me to wash my hair. This tool turns my hair sleek and brushable without a flatiron or touch-ups, something only a professional stylist (and honestly, sometimes it took two) could accomplish before.

While some equate “blowout” with a fancy event, the luxury of having styled hair upon wakeup is the real draw of straight strands.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

