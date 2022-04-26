Refresh Your Summer Clothing Lineup Sans Guilt Courtesy of Revolve’s Sale-On-Sale Section

The spring sale season is officially underway with plenty of seasonal deals and promos to take advantage of right now. Revolve—a trendy e-tailer that rarely offers sales—has taken note offering bargain-hunting shoppers an additional 20 percent off already-on-sale items marked down up to 60 percent off. Revolve’s current sale-on-sale situation is an even more generous deal than they offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s definitely not one to sit out on.
Best of all, Revolve’s spring sale isn’t just stocked with last season’s heavy coats and winter knits that didn’t sell as the buyers had expected—there are tons of spring and summer-friendly pieces to score from luxe and contemporary brands like Agolde denim, LoveShackFancy, Eberjey, ALO Yoga, Cult Gaia, Anine Bing, ASTR the Lable, and so many more labels that rarely get marked down at all—let alone upwards of 80 percent off. If you’re in the market for a guilt-free closet refresh just in time for summer (and perhaps some summer vacations?) scroll through below to check out some of my top picks from Revolve’s epic spring sale.
Shop All of Revolve’s Spring Sale Here
Up to 85 Percent Off
GRLFRND Karolina High Rise Straight Crop Jean
Down from $195
ALO Yoga High Waist Vapor Leggings
Down from $128
Eberjey Finley Jumpsuit
Down from $148
Re/Done Originals ‘70s Straight Leg Jean
Down from $295
LoveShackFancy Cedella Dress
Down from $425
MORE FROM SCOUTED:
- Drop What You’re Doing and Get an Always Pan on Sale Right Now
- Score a Lifetime Subscription to the Entire 2021 Microsoft Office Professional Suite Today for Just $50
- This Internet-Famous Dark Spot-Erasing Elixir Is 15 Percent Off Right Now
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.