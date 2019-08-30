RFID Slim Wallets Are Worth Upgrading to and Amazon’s Top-Rated Choices Are on Sale Today

Slim wallets are better than yesteryear’s big, fat ones for obvious reasons. Add some RFID protections to that and you’ve got a solid upgrade to your card-holding pack, like these top-rated options on Amazon. Get up to 40% off highly-rated wallets that look great and work to protect your hard-earned money.

The day-long sale covers different styles so there’s really a step up here for anyone looking to replace or add variation to their existing wallet game. The Vegan Leather Bifold Wallet comes in five different colors to match any style. It’s designed to go anywhere, too, with a leather look that’s perfect for any occasion. Or go more traditional with the Genuine Leather Slim Men’s Wallet With ID Window. This handmade slim wallet comes in a dozen colors and boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 700 reviewers. If you’re traveling and want a more substantial upgrade, check out the BAGSMART Travel RFID Blocking Wallet Passport Holder Cover. The unisex design and rip-stop polyester fabric will keep your things safe and your look in high style. A front pocket gives you quick access for the essentials and a 4.5-star average rating from more than 100 reviewers gives you confidence this is a wise choice. For your next wallet, whether to perfect your commute or invest in your trip, Amazon just gave you a huge helping hand. | Shop on Amazon >

