Rhoden Family Massacre: Rival Clan Arrested In Murder of Entire Ohio Family

Ohio police have finally nabbed four people in the shocking 2016 murders of a family that was running a massive marijuana operation when they died.

The state’s attorney general, Mike DeWine, announced the busts on Tuesday, in connection to a crime that appears to stem from a feud between two families.

In April 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family—ranging in age from 16 to 44—were found shot and killed in their beds in four different homes. Three of those houses had large weed farms, authorities said.

Police cuffed four members of the Wagner family: George “Billy Wagner III, 47; Angela Wagner, 48; George Wagner IV, 27; and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26.

The victims were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 37, and the couple’s three children: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hanna May Rhoden, 19; and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20.

Frankie Rhoden’s fiancee, Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and a cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, were also murdered.

At the time, police said all but one of the victims were shot in the head “execution style” while they slept in their beds.

The elder Christopher Rhoden was shot in the chest, the coroner said.

Cops said the killers spared the lives of three children, including the 5-day-old daughter of Hanna Rhoden. The baby was in bed next to Hanna when she was executed, police said. (The other children were 6 months and 3 years old.)

Last summer, investigators announced the Wagner clan was wanted for questioning and had recently moved to Alaska.

In an interview with Cincinnati.com last year, Jake Wagner said his family moved to escape suggestions they were involved in the Rhoden massacre—especially because the mother of his then-3-year-old daughter was victim Hanna Rhoden.

Jake later told the outlet via email: “No, I have not told Sophia her mommy was killed/murdered. That would be too much for her to handle right now. She knows her mommy is visiting with Jesus and lives in her heart whenever she needs her.”

As The Daily Beast previously reported, this southern swath of Ohio was rife with drugs and locals who were initially eager to raise money for a reward in the slayings took a step back once the Rhodens’ drug trade was revealed by police.

Two of the Rhoden brothers, as the Beast revealed, weren’t shy about making enemies. Frankie Rhoden served probation for knocking out a rival’s teeth.

The Ohio attorney general’s office will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. with more details on the case.