Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Thursday ran away from a reporter when pressed to provide any evidence for the Trump campaign’s claims that thousands of illegitimate ballots have been cast in Nevada.

In yet another Team Trump attempt to dispute and invalidate votes in a swing state that could tilt the election for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Grenell and fellow Trump surrogate Matt Schlapp held a press conference in Las Vegas announcing a lawsuit seeking to block “illegal votes.” Team Trump asserted, without evidence, that tens of thousands of votes were cast by dead or ineligible voters.

After repeatedly declaring in the presser that Nevada continues to “count illegal votes” and officials won’t give them answers, Grenell refused to identify himself when asked by reporters covering the event.

“What is your name?” the gaggle shouted in unison at Grenell, prompting him to scowl and snap back, demanding they “do [their] jobs” and “take in information.” (Of course, the reporters were requesting his name in order to do their job: Report who said what about the Trump lawsuit.)

Following the trainwreck presser, MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff caught up with Grenell. “Can you talk about the evidence? You’re claiming thousands of illegitimate votes in Nevada,” Soboroff ambushed the longtime Trump ally and Twitter troll as they walked.

Grenell attempted to brush off the reporter, telling him to ask the Clark County clerk for the evidence.

“You just made the claim,” an undeterred Soboroff shot back. “You also said there’s no election observers, there’s Democratic and Republican election observers inside. Where is the evidence of fraud? You haven’t presented any evidence of fraud. You’ve presented no evidence of fraud. We’re live on MSNBC. You said ‘thousands of illegitimate ballots.’”

Grenell, however, rushed inside a waiting van while refusing to provide any proof behind his unsubstantiated claims, all while other reporters joined Soboroff in demanding evidence.

“What they have said here is supported by virtually no facts,” Soboroff told MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin after Grenell sped off.