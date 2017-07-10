White Supremacists Return to Charlottesville Chanting, ‘You Will Not Replace Us’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia—White supremacist Richard Spencer suddenly reappeared on Saturday night with approximately torchbearing 50 supporters, two months after he organized an infamous hate march here.

Spencer and his followers gathered around a statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park chanting “you will not replace us,” singing “Dixie,” and alternating between “Russia is our friend” and “the South will rise again.”

"We are here to represent white America's interest," Spencer shouted over through a bull horn during a brief speech before dispersing. Police arrived about 30 minutes after Spencer and his followers left. Spencer told onlookers he and more followers plan to return.

The Lee statue was covered with black tarps as it has been since shortly after an August 11 rally of hundreds of white supremacists and the August 12 killing of protester Heather Heyer, allegedly by white supremacist James Fields.

Following the August 12 killing of Heyer, President Donald Trump blamed “many sides” for violence in Charlottesville. Only white supremacists have been charged by local prosecutors for violence, including Fields.

Christopher Cantwell was charged with a felony for spraying a protester. Alex Ramos and Daniel Borden were arrested for beating a black man, allegedly breaking his wrist and lacerating his head. Richard Preston, a member of the Ku Klux Klan, was arrested for illegally discharging a firearm.