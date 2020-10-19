Even My Big Head Can’t Ruin This Sweater

I love a good sweater, but as I’ve grown older, I realized that all crewnecks are not created equal. Some are great for dressing up, others for lounging on the couch. But look—a sweater is a sweater, right? You have to be careful with them, especially crewnecks, as the sleeves and neckline are easy to stretch out. That’s at least what I thought, and then I tried on Richer Poorer’s Knit Sweater.

When I took this sweater out of the box, the first thing I did was run to the other room. “Feel how soft this is,” I said, shoving it into my girlfriend’s arms. While that might give it the impression of a cozy, fluffy, fleece-like piece, it’s actually exactly the opposite. The fabric is a rayon, polyester, spandex blend that is soft to the touch. The stretch from the spandex comes in handy with the sleeves and the collar. Instead of my big head and clumsy hands stretching out the neck and cuffs everytime I take the sweater on or off, the spandex is there to move with me and to help ensure the sweater is not forever ruined.

But above all else, it’s extremely stylish. As in, it’s likely the most fashionable sweater I own. And that’s saying a lot, since it’s just a plain sweater. The fashion comes from the chunky rib at the neckline, hem, and cuffs, the dropped shoulders, and the details along the chest and collarbone. It’s the most stylish sweater I own. It’s also miraculously the most comfortable, which makes it perfect for both: dressing up and lying down.

Men’s Cozy Knit Sweater Buy on Richer Poorer $ 72

