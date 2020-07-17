Right-Wingers Moaning About the Left’s Echo Chamber Are a Joke

Liberals, conservatives love to say, live in a bubble. Every time something like this Bari Weiss thing happens, the cry goes up to the heavens: Look at these Stalinist liberals, enforcing their world view on poor conservatives, stifling voices, silencing opposing points of view even as they claim to believe in open dialogue, the hypocrites!

There is, obviously, some truth to the fact that both sides live in bubbles these days. But while we spend hours upon hours and tweets upon tweets investigating and dissecting the liberal bubble, it somehow almost never occurs to people to examine the conservative one.

So let’s examine it. And if we do, we see that it is far, far more insular and intolerant than the liberal bubble. And worse, we see that they get away with it simply because they never even try, never even feint toward balance. They’re con artists pure and simple.