Rihanna Condemns Snapchat Over Violent Ad

Rihanna is not here for Snapchat and its apology.

The social media platform landed itself in hot water earlier this week after publishing a controversial advertisement asking users if they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

The ad, which was for the “Would You Rather!” game for U.S. users only, appeared to refer to the infamous incident in which Brown assaulted Rihanna in his car after a pre-Grammy party in 2009. Brown was later convicted to 180 days of community service for the attack that left Rihanna with bruises and a split lip.

Rihanna weighed in via her Instagram story, criticizing the company for trivializing the trauma domestic violence victims face.

“I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” the singer wrote on her story. “You spent money to animate something that would bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!”

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told Us Weekly, “They should change their name from Snapchat to Tone Deaf.”

Across social media celebrities and activists also expressed their disgust.

“Just awful. Awful that anyone think this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted.

Snapchat pulled the ad and issued an apology. According to BBC, the company said the advertisement was “reviewed and approved in error.”

“We immediately removed the ad last weekend once we became aware,” Snapchat said. “We are sorry that this happened.”

The ad comes after a very lackluster software update angered many of its young users, further imperiling the company which has stumbled in recent months.