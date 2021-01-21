Rioter Charged for Beating D.C. Police Officer With Hockey Stick During Capitol Insurrection: DOJ

A Michigan man was charged Thursday for allegedly attacking a police officer defending the Capitol with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael Joseph Foy, of Westland, Michigan, has been charged with several crimes, including obstruction of law enforcement and forcibly assaulting an officer, for his role in the insurrection. He’s among the more than 100 rioters who have been charged since Jan. 6, including several members of far-right extremist groups and a Connecticut man who pinned a police officer against a doorway with a riot shield while storming the Capitol.

According to a criminal complaint, Foy was seen in several photos and videos carrying a hockey stick both outside and inside the Capitol. One video, which was included in a New York Times article, shows Foy aggressively swinging “the hockey stick at an individual lying on the ground,” authorities state.

“The article indicates that the video footage was taken during the attack of a law enforcement officer. Specifically, the video shows a large crowd of individuals gathered around an entrance to the U.S. Capitol,” the complaint says. “It further shows the man with the hockey stick lifting the stick above his head and swinging it down rapidly, striking an individual on the ground several times. At no point does it appear that the individual on the ground is acting aggressively, nor does it appear that the attack is justified.”

A YouTube video titled, “I can’t breathe (on the steps)/The Storm Arrived Pt 9,” also offers a harrowing view of the attack. In the video, Foy strikes a group of Metropolitan Police officers who are trying to contain the Capitol mob. In the video, the officers are “knocked down and dragged into the crowd of rioters.” The complaint states that Foy attacked the officers for about 16 seconds until another rioter knocked him down.

In the video, Foy circles back toward the center of the crowd before raising his hockey stick in celebration. While Foy’s shouting is mostly indistinguishable, he can be heard saying, “Let’s Go,” while pointing to the Capitol. The complaint states Foy then enters the beacon of democracy through a broken window.

A Jan. 6 photo of Foy on Facebook also shows him carrying the hockey stick with a Trump flag draped around his neck and standing in front of the Washington Monument. A commenter on Facebook asked Foy if he “was he the guy sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s chair?” to which his father—Joseph Foy— responded, “He was raised better.”

Prosecutors state they were alerted to Foy’s identity on Jan. 10, after a tipster sent investigators a photo of him carrying a hockey stick with the message: “This is the man that killed the police officer. He hit him with a hockey-stick over and over in the head.” The complaint, however, says investigators have “no evidence” that Foy killed a police officer or intended to cause deadly harm.

The complaint states that Foy had participated in Trump rallies since the election. In one Nov. 6 photo, Foy is seen wrapped in an American flag outside the TCF Center in Detroit. The rally was held in support of former President Donald Trump and in outrage of the election results in Michigan—where President Joe Biden won.