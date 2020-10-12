Rita Moreno started singing from West Side Story.

Her voice was like garlic frying in butter, all these years later: crackling, yet smooth, and certain to linger long after.

The living legend—she is among the rare EGOT-winning class of performers—and I were speaking because her series One Day at a Time was about to make its debut on CBS. As she joked then, “I made some smart-ass remark recently on the social networks about how this show will not go away: ‘It’s like Norman Lear, New York vermin, and me.'” Then she laughed. “I didn’t want to say ‘cockroaches.’”