When RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who has conspicuously dropped the Romney from her name in recent years, took the stage at the Republican National Convention Monday night, she opened with this shot at her opposing party.

“Democrats started their convention last week with Eva Longoria, a famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV,” McDaniel said, referring to the Desperate Housewives star and activist who served as host for the first night of the DNC. “Well, I’m actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan, with two wonderful kids in public school who just happens to be only the second woman in 164 years to run the Republican Party.”

“And unlike Joe Biden, President Trump didn’t choose me because I’m a woman,” she continued. “He chose me because I was the best person for the job.”

The anti-Hollywood message is one that McDaniel has been making in TV interviews over the past several days, promising that Trump’s convention was “going to be about real people.”

McDaniel must have missed the Hollywood-style video package that opened the RNC on Monday night—with dramatic voiceover by four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner Jon Voight, who is also the father of Angelina Jolie.

“We all know that it is easy to criticize. It takes a true leader to solve problems,” Voight told viewers in the video. “COVID-19. While others criticized without solutions, President Trump’s swift action saved lives, and as leading Democrats want to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading a way for a full economic recovery.” (Over 176,000 Americans have died and the economy is in shambles.)

He also described the president as “a man who cares, a man who loves America, and all Americans.”

On top of that, McDaniel claimed that unlike Eva Longoria, who merely played a “housewife” on TV, she is a “real housewife” and a mom. Yet both women are working mothers with careers. The biggest difference between them seems to be which party they will be supporting in the fall.