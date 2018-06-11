Robert De Niro Follows ‘F*ck Trump’ With Apology to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likely isn’t holding his breath for an apology from Donald Trump anytime soon. But he did just get one from Robert De Niro on behalf of all Americans.

“I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president,” the actor said at the opening of a new complex that will include De Niro’s Nobu restaurant along with a hotel and condos in Toronto on Monday. He went on to call the way the Trump administration treated Trudeau at this past weekend’s G7 summit a “disgrace,” adding, “It’s disgusting.”

De Niro’s comments came the morning after he screamed the words “Fuck Trump,” at the Tony Awards in New York, garnering a standing ovation from the crowd. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘Fuck Trump,’” he added, pumping his fists in the air.

Last month, De Niro said he was effectively banning Trump from eating at any of the 39 Nobu restaurants around the world, and has been a loud critic of the president before, during, and after the 2016 election.

“He’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bullshit artist,” De Niro said in a “Get Out the Vote” ad two years ago. “He talks how he'd like to punch people in the face? Well, I'd like to punch him in the face.” The Oscar-winning actor backtracked on that promise after Trump was elected, but more recently reasserted his desire, telling The View, “I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd? How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.”

“It was only a symbolic thing, anyway. It wasn't like I was going to go find him and punch him in the face,” he added. “But he’s got to hear it. He’s got to hear that, you know, that’s how he makes people feel. It’s not good to feel that way. It’s not good to start that stuff up, but at the same time sometimes when people are bullies like that, that’s what you have to do to shut them up. Bully them back.”