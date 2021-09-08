Work Finally Begins to Bring Down Confederate Lee Statue in Richmond

Work has finally begun to remove the huge statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia—one of the biggest Confederate monuments in the nation and one in the heart of the former capital of the Confederacy.

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue of the Civil War leader on horseback will be removed from its pedestal Wednesday, 131 years after it was first erected. Photographs showed a huge crane alongside the statue early Wednesday morning as workers began its long-awaited dismantling.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam first announced plans for its removal in June 2020—days after the murder of George Floyd—but the efforts were held up by multiple legal challenges to the removal. Shortly before work began, Northam reportedly said in a statement: “This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.”

Early Wednesday, Northam tweeted a livestream of the event.

Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of General Services, told the Associated Press that the statue will be sliced into two pieces to make the removal job easier. Northam has previously said that a public consultation will help decide future plans for the statue.

Last summer, the Lee statue became the focal point of racial justice protests following Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police. The statue’s pedestal, which remains covered in artwork painted by racial justice protesters, will remain in place for the time being.