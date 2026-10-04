BAD BLOOD RFK Jr.’s MAHA Movement Erupts Into Civil War The feud appears to be choking off much-needed fundraising for Republicans. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

An escalating civil war is tearing apart Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA movement as it struggles to make an impact in the midterms.

A rebellion has been brewing inside the “Make America Healthy Again” ecosystem, with a growing faction accusing the movement’s leaders of selling out to business interests seeking influence with Kennedy.

The infighting appears to be choking off much-needed fundraising for Republicans from the coalition that helped power the party during the last election, Politico reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the ire has centered on Kennedy’s friend, Tony Lyons, who runs a sprawling network of MAHA nonprofits and political groups. In March, Lyons promised to raise $100 million to help elect Republicans allied with Kennedy, but his MAHA Political Action Committee has raised just $1 million so far, according to Politico, amid the movement’s internal feud.

Tony Lyons heads the publishing company behind many of RFK Jr.’s conspiracy-laden books. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Lyons came under fresh fire after he hosted an invite-only summit on Tuesday at Washington’s Waldorf-Astoria hotel, sponsored by Anthropic and OpenAI, two AI giants driving the data center boom that has alarmed many Kennedy supporters over its health effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart, whose shelves are packed with the ultra-processed foods that have become a central target of the MAHA movement, also sponsored the summit.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“What is shocking is how quickly a movement built to challenge that system appears to have reproduced it,” Robert Malone, an anti-vax scientist and former Kennedy adviser, wrote in a Substack essay reflecting on the summit.

Malone had advised Kennedy on vaccine policy until quitting in March after clashing with Kennedy’s staff.

Stephanie Stock, president of MAHA organization Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom, blasted the summit as evidence that movement leaders are cozying up to corporations while abandoning grassroots efforts.

Stock, who was backed by Lyons’ MAHA Institute in her unsuccessful Ohio state House bid, partly blamed her loss on receiving no money from the group.

Kennedy has faced backlash from his own supporters for backing Trump administration moves that run counter to MAHA, including an order protecting a pesticide that he and his allies have said is carcinogenic. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“These guys are throwing galas, and we’ve just kind of had it,” Stock told Politico. “You look up at the sponsors, and you see Anthropic and Walmart, drug companies, and you’re like, ‘What in the world?’”

“These outside entities that have branded themselves as representative of the MAHA voting bloc… they are not helping us,” she said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both the Department of Health and Human Services and Lyons’ MAHA PAC for comment.

Play Video

“It’s a civil war out there,” said Larry Sharpe, the libertarian politician who worked on Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign.

He called Lyons’ decision to support only Republicans in the midterms a “strategic mistake” that could hurt the movement, saying that “it’s almost like a split between Eastern Orthodox and Catholics…They both believe in the afterlife. They both believe Jesus is divine, but they’ve gone different ways.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register