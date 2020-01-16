Robert Hyde Defends Ominous Lev Parnas Surveillance Texts as ‘Colorful’

In a much-bleeped interview with Trump ally Eric Bolling, the newest figure in the Trump impeachment saga tried to defend his ominous-sounding texts with Lev Parnas.

That person, Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde, went on Bolling’s Sinclair show to answer questions about texts in which he claimed to know the physical location of American’s then-ambassador to Ukraine and to have information about her cellphone use. But he didn’t offer much of an explanation.

“We sent some colorful texts,” he said. “You know, it’s kind of unfortunate that the left had to get their panties in a bunch.”

Then Bolling asked if Hyde “had eyes on Marie Yovanovitch,” the former ambassador.

“Absolutely not,” he replied. “Are you kidding me? I’m a little nasty [BLEEP], excuse my language. Come on, you know me, Eric.”

Bolling expressed incredulity about the texts, triggering a rant from Hyde about “the left,” saying they were more offended by his texts than by the opioid crisis.

He also made odd comments intimating that people warned him against talking to Parnas.

“Listen, I was told a long time ago who Lev was by a lot of people down in communities throughout this country who would pull me aside, have meetings with me, and tell me to stay away from the guy,” he said. “Honestly, I was never a close associate with Lev Parnas. Did I like his character and did we have laughs and joke a bit? Of course. But to try to throw me under a bus somehow for joking around on WhatsApp? I’d love to see Adam Schiff’s texts on WhatsApp.”

The texts in question, between Hyde and ex-Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, indicated he was surveilling Yovanovitch.

“They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde wrote to Parnas in the newly released texts. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price.”

“Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money,” Hyde added.