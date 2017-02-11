Robert Mercer’s Horseh*t Mea Culpa Is Too Little, Too Late

So Robert Mercer, the hedge-fund billionaire who funded some of the worst villains responsible for destroying the conservative movement in America (and no, I’m not even talking about his support of Donald Trump and Cambridge Analytica) has grown a conscience.

After spending many millions to boost Breitbart and pad the pockets of Milo Yiannopoulos, Mercer has suddenly decided to call it quits. He cites personal reasons for selling his stake in Breitbart to his daughters who, presumably, have no moral objection to Breitbart’s… work. But when it comes to the many who was first given a national platform by Breitbart), Mercer says he finally realized that Milo has “caused pain and divisiveness undermining the open and productive discourse that I had hoped to facilitate.”

What a cuck-sounding thing to say. There is a word for this: Horseshit.

Mercer went on to opine in eloquent fashion about the virtue of conservatism, in a manner so uplifting and eloquent that Arthur Brooks might have said it: “I believe that individuals are happiest and most fulfilled when they form their own opinions, assume responsibility for their own actions, and spend the fruits of their own labor as they see fit.”

I’m sorry, Mr. Mercer, you don’t get to play Thoughtful Libertarian Man after bankrolling nativism, populism, and racism. But I digress.

Mercer’s decision comes in the wake of a BuzzFeed exposé that documente the many connections between Milo, Breitbart, and white supremacists. It’s fair to say that the piece was hard-hitting, but really, did we need any more proof?

It has been eight or nine months since Milo resigned from Breitbart after speaking highly about sex between underage boys and adult men. Apparently, that didn’t bother Robert Mercer, because leaked documents indicate the “Mercers funded Yiannopoulos following his resignation from Breitbart News…”

That’s right, the Mercers reportedly started funding him after his endorsement of what some have described as pedophilia.

Mercer’s decision also comes a year-and-a-half after Milo co-authored a now-infamous piece portraying the alt-right in a flattering manner.

There were numerous other scandals and incidents—including the revelation that interns (one of whom recently murdered his own father) were ghostwriting his columns . The point here is that it seems weird that Robert Mercer is suddenly shocked… SHOCKED! that Milo has “caused pain and divisiveness undermining the open and productive discourse that I had hoped to facilitate.”

Who knows why people do the things they do. But if Robert Mercer is hoping that he can wash his hands of this mess, he is sorely mistaken. Mercer’s money has played an integral role in destroying the conservative movement. He has sought out the worst actors and paid them handsomely—thereby condoning, endorsing, and enabling their evil deeds. You don’t get to do that and just say, “My bad.”

Sorry, Robert. You BUILT this. You break it, you bought it. You don’t get to wash your hands of it.