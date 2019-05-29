Mueller: My Hands Were Tied on Charging Trump

Special Counsel Robert Mueller broke more than two years of silence on Wednesday to address the central mystery of his investigation: why he did not make a determination about whether President Trump broke the law.

Mueller said it was because his hands were tied by Justice Department policy that forbids indictment of a sitting president—a statement already being interpreted as an invitation for Congress to impeach Trump.

“Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” he said in a surprise press conference at DOJ headquarters.

The special counsel investigation reported 10 episodes of possible obstruction-of-justice offenses committed by Trump, including the president’s failed efforts to fire Mueller. At the press conference, Mueller said the lack of an official charge of misconduct against Trump should not be interpreted as an exoneration—as Trump and his allies have endlessly claimed.

“If we had had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said.

Instead, Mueller said “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

Trump tweeted he was innocent, following Mueller’s statement.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said the onus is now on Congress to act.

“Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the president, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump—and we will do so,” he said in a statement. “No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law."

Rep. Justin Amash, the first Republican lawmaker to call for impeachment, tweeted: “The ball is in our court, Congress.”

The explanation for why he chose not to make a determination about Trump’s criminal culpability appeared to be in direct conflict with previous statements by Attorney General William Barr, who said Mueller in private conversations did not cite DOJ policy as his reason not to judge Trump.

“Special counsel Mueller stated three times to us in that meeting in response to our questioning that he emphatically was not saying that but for the OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion, he would have found obstruction," Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee in May.

Mueller also dismissed calls for him to appear before Congress to testify on his office’s findings.

“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” he said. “It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself.” He concluded: “The report is my testimony.”

Mueller also defended the investigation into Russian influence, a thinly veiled response to years of allegations from Trump that the entire thing was a “witch hunt” based on a “hoax.” His office charged dozens of Russian military officers with conspiracy to illegally influence the 2016 election.

“The indictments allege, and the other activities in our report describe, efforts to interfere in our political system. They needed to be investigated and understood. That is among the reasons why the Department of Justice established our office.”

Investigating acts of obstruction and lying were inseparable from his mandate, Mueller said.

“The matters we investigated were of paramount importance. It was critical for us to obtain full and accurate information from every person we questioned. When a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government’s effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable.”

Mueller said his investigation is complete and he would be closing his office and resigning from the Justice Department to “return to private life.”

The statement was Mueller’s first public, on-camera comments since he was appointed as special counsel in 2017 to investigate Russian efforts to meddle in the last presidential election. Mueller’s investigation concluded in April when he sent his long-awaited report to Barr.

Mueller’s final report said his team did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government—but uncovered a criminal conspiracy emanating from Moscow to subvert American democracy with the goal of electing Trump.

Barr did not immediately release the report. Instead, he wrote a summary to Congress that Democrats said inaccurately portrayed Mueller’s conclusions as more favorable towards Trump than they actually were.

Mueller then took the extraordinary step of criticizing Barr in a private letter, writing his summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.

Mueller asked Barr to immediately release the 448-page report’s executive summaries to clear up the confusion, but he did not. Instead, Barr waited several weeks to release a redacted version of the report—but not before giving a press conference that spun for Trump.

In a contentious Senate hearing after revelation of Mueller’s letter, Barr defended his handling of the report and played down any possibility of tension with Mueller. The letter’s “snitty” tone, he said, suggested that it had been written by special counsel staff rather than Mueller.

Ever since the report’s release, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have been battling the Justice Department for access both to Mueller and the unredacted report. Nadler has pushed the department to schedule testimony from Mueller, but no date has been set. Meanwhile, committee Democrats voted to hold Barr in contempt when he defied a committee subpoena for his testimony and an unredacted version of the report.