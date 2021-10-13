This Game-Changing Robot Mop-Vacuum Is Only $112 Today

If you haven’t invested in a robot vacuum cleaner just yet, today’s the day to upgrade your cleaning arsenal without dropping major coin. Right now, OKP’s best-selling K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop is marked down to a staggering $122 (originally $338). Frankly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen this stellar of a deal on robot vacuums — even during Black Friday.

This two-in-one self-cleaning mop and vacuum is equipped with robust suction functionality and four modes to handle any cleaning task. Plus, it’s engineered with built-in map planning modes and smart anti-collision technology, so you don’t have to monitor its every move while it literally cleans your home for you. "This vacuum is awesome! Suction is powerful enough to leave vacuum lines [and] makes my life sooo much easier,” wrote one impressed Amazon reviewer.

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop Buy at Amazon $ 112

At $340, the OKP is already affordably priced compared to other robot vacuums on the market, but with a whopping 67 percent off, it’s a total steal.

